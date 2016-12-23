GWR train cleaners in second strike over agency contracts

Image copyright GWR Image caption The union wants agency workers to be made permanent GWR employees

A second 24-hour strike by contract cleaners on the Great Western Railway is under way.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union employed by Servest UK began the industrial action at 06:00 GMT.

The union claims agency workers should be made permanent GWR staff and that there is currently a "two tier" system.

GWR said it was aware of the strike and that rail services were expected to run as scheduled.

'Mercilessly exploited'

The dispute involves almost 200 workers who also walked out on 16 December.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said the cleaners were being "mercilessly exploited by privateers".

He added: "GWR and Servest UK can bring an immediate resolution to this dispute by addressing the issues over pay and other grievances."

The union said 98% of its 189 members who took part in the ballot voted in favour of strike action. Turnout was 58%.