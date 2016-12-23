London's Eaton Square most expensive place to buy home in Britain

Image copyright PA Image caption At the top of the property pile is London's Eaton Square that will set you back £16,944,000 on average

London's Eaton Square has been named the most expensive place to buy property in Britain, with a home costing an average of nearly £17m.

The Belgravia address tops a list that shows every English region now contains "million pound" streets.

Research by Lloyds Bank also shows the most expensive street in Wales is Llandudno's Llys Helyg Drive, with an average property price of £1.064m.

The Scores, St Andrews, tops Scotland's list with an average of almost £2.2m.

Image copyright Google Image caption The elegant sweep of Grosvenor Crescent, crowned the most expensive street in 2014, has since fallen to second place with an average price tag of £16,918,000 per home

Eaton Square made it to the top of the property stack based on recorded land registry prices.

Built in the 19th Century around a private garden, it features stucco white facades and is handy for Knightsbridge and Chelsea.

Outside of London, addresses in Surrey and Oxshott - the home of Wimbledon champion and Sports Personality of the Year Andy Murray - feature in the top 20 most expensive residential streets, along with Poole and Oxford.

North of London, England's most expensive address is Park Lane, Altrincham, with an average property price of just over £2m.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Oxford has seen significant price rises in the past decade

Most expensive address in your region:

London: Eaton Square, Westminster - £16,944,000

South East: Camp End Road, Weybridge - £5,164,000

South West: Panorama Road, Poole - £4,618,000

North West: Park Lane, Altrincham - £2,059,000

East: Storeys Way, Cambridge - £1,914,000

West Midlands: Farquhar Road, Birmingham - £1,434,000

Yorkshire and the Humber: Ling Lane, Leeds - £1,319,000

East Midlands: Warren Hill, Leicester - £1,288,000

North East: Runnymede Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne - £1,103,000

Scotland: The Scores, St Andrews - £2,179,000

Wales: Llys Helyg Drive, Llandudno - £1,064,000

Image copyright Google Image caption Farquhar Road in Birmingham is the most expensive street in the West Midlands, with an average value of £1,434,000 per home

Wales has two streets with average property prices in excess of £1m - Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno, where homes typically fetch £1,064,000, and St Anne's Close in Swansea where average properties go for £1,029,000.

Scotland figures were produced by the Bank of Scotland. Although the top spot went to a street leading to the first tee of St Andrew's Old Course, 10 of Scotland's most expensive streets are in Edinburgh.

Forecasters at the Royal Chartered Institute of Surveyors are predicting a 3% typical price rise for houses next year, in spite of Brexit uncertainties.

The Nationwide Building Society is more cautious, estimating prices will grow at 2%, fuelled by continuing low interest rates.

