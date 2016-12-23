London's Eaton Square most expensive place to buy home in Britain
- 23 December 2016
- From the section England
London's Eaton Square has been named the most expensive place to buy property in Britain, with a home costing an average of nearly £17m.
The Belgravia address tops a list that shows every English region now contains "million pound" streets.
Research by Lloyds Bank also shows the most expensive street in Wales is Llandudno's Llys Helyg Drive, with an average property price of £1.064m.
The Scores, St Andrews, tops Scotland's list with an average of almost £2.2m.
Eaton Square made it to the top of the property stack based on recorded land registry prices.
Built in the 19th Century around a private garden, it features stucco white facades and is handy for Knightsbridge and Chelsea.
How to keep house prices low forever
Does it pay to sell a home online?
Reality Check: Have right-to-buy homes been replaced?
Outside of London, addresses in Surrey and Oxshott - the home of Wimbledon champion and Sports Personality of the Year Andy Murray - feature in the top 20 most expensive residential streets, along with Poole and Oxford.
North of London, England's most expensive address is Park Lane, Altrincham, with an average property price of just over £2m.
Most expensive address in your region:
- London: Eaton Square, Westminster - £16,944,000
- South East: Camp End Road, Weybridge - £5,164,000
- South West: Panorama Road, Poole - £4,618,000
- North West: Park Lane, Altrincham - £2,059,000
- East: Storeys Way, Cambridge - £1,914,000
- West Midlands: Farquhar Road, Birmingham - £1,434,000
- Yorkshire and the Humber: Ling Lane, Leeds - £1,319,000
- East Midlands: Warren Hill, Leicester - £1,288,000
- North East: Runnymede Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne - £1,103,000
- Scotland: The Scores, St Andrews - £2,179,000
- Wales: Llys Helyg Drive, Llandudno - £1,064,000
Wales has two streets with average property prices in excess of £1m - Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno, where homes typically fetch £1,064,000, and St Anne's Close in Swansea where average properties go for £1,029,000.
Scotland figures were produced by the Bank of Scotland. Although the top spot went to a street leading to the first tee of St Andrew's Old Course, 10 of Scotland's most expensive streets are in Edinburgh.
Forecasters at the Royal Chartered Institute of Surveyors are predicting a 3% typical price rise for houses next year, in spite of Brexit uncertainties.
The Nationwide Building Society is more cautious, estimating prices will grow at 2%, fuelled by continuing low interest rates.
Top 20 most expensive streets:
- Eaton Square, Westminster, London - £16.94m
- Grosvenor Crescent, Westminster, London - £16,91m
- Ilchester Place, Kensington, London - £16.02m
- Lansdowne Road, Kensington - £12.8m
- Chester Square, Westminster, London - £12.5m
- Lansdowne Crescent, Kensington, London - £10.8m
- Kensington Road, Kensington, London - £10.1m
- Camp End Road, Weybridge, South East - £5.1m
- Cavendish Road, Weybridge, South East - £4.7m
- Panorama Road, Poole, South West - £4.6m
- East Road, Weybridge, South East - £4.5m
- Queens Drive, Leatherhead, South East - £4.4m
- Coombe Park, Kingston Upon Thames, London - £4.39m
- West Road, Weybridge, South East - £4.37m
- Crick Road, Oxford, South East - £4m
- Leys Road, Oxshott, South East - £3.68m
- The Green, Richmond upon Thames, London - £3.65m
- Ham Common, Richmond upon Thames, London - £3.60m
- Spicers Field, Oxshott, South East - £3.52m
- Princes Drive, Oxshott, South East - £3.5m