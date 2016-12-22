Berlin attack: East Midlands armed officers to patrol 'busy places'

Image copyright Notts TV Image caption Armed officers have already been patrolling Nottingham's Old Market Square

Armed police from forces in the East Midlands are set to patrol "busy and crowded places" over Christmas following the Berlin lorry attack.

The East Midlands Operational Support Service said officers will be visible in Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire.

Ch Supt Mark Holland, from Nottinghamshire Police, said there was "no specific threat" to the region.

He said similar "deterrents" were being adopted in other major UK cities.

A German policeman with a gun stands where a lorry was driven a Christmas market in Berlin

Mr Holland said the deployment of Authorised Firearms Officers (AFOs) was happening in Sheffield, London and Newcastle among other places as a "course of action" following attacks in Germany, France and Turkey.

Armed police have also been reported patrolling Canterbury cathedral in Kent.

Humberside Police said it would continue to have armed and unarmed patrols, especially around Hull's New Year's Eve event to mark it being UK City of Culture 2017 to which 25,000 people are expected.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping, who defined "crowded areas" as market squares and shopping centres, claimed a "policy decision" has been made all over the country to have armed officers on the streets during the Christmas and New Year period.

In Birmingham, police have bolstered security near to the city's Frankfurt Christmas market with new barriers in addition to existing concrete bollards.

West Midlands Police said the extra measures were not because of "emerging intelligence".

The armed officers have been encouraged to engage with the public the East Midlands

Forces in Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Lancashire, Dorset and Hampshire have all said they will not be having armed patrols over Christmas.

Derbyshire police, which is not in the East Midlands's support service, said it is not deploying armed officers and is encouraging people to go about their business as usual.

The advice is there has been no change to the "severe" threat level and that the public should be alert but not alarmed.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Joint Protective Services, in the east of England, said it does have a "shared armed response" which carries out routine patrols, but armed officers are not specifically being deployed on the streets over the next few weeks.

Flowers and candles left by mourners near the Christmas market site in Berlin

Ch Supt Holland defended the measures taken in the East Midlands but expects a "mixed response" from the public.

"[Officers] will engage with the public and explain why they're there," he said.

"Stealing a lorry doesn't take a lot of planning so it's important we're visible and make sure we have a good deterrent for that type of attack."

The operation will run until lunchtime on 3 January.