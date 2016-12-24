The Christmas culinary diversity of an English town

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Originally from the Americas, turkeys have become the mainstay of the traditional English Christmas dinner. But some families do it a little differently

The "traditional" British Christmas dinner of turkey, roast potatoes, stuffing and sprouts is hardly facing a challenge to its supremacy - but that doesn't mean there aren't a whole host of other festive culinary traditions whetting appetites up and down the land.

To prove the point, the BBC visited Bury St Edmunds - named after England's original patron saint - to find out there is an international flavour to Christmas even in a Suffolk market town that is hardly a byword for all that is multicultural.

"Pigs in blankets - I mean, really, what are they all about?" asks Stephanie Gooding.

The US citizen is one of a number of women from across the globe who have made Bury St Edmunds their home.

But while she is an avid advocate of "when in Rome...", she will never be able to accept some of the culinary traditions of a British Christmas.

Image caption While Bury St Edmunds is a quintessential English town it nevertheless hosts a smorgasbord of festive culinary practices in the kitchens of its residents

"For us Americans, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of Christmas and we eat the turkey at Thanksgiving. On Christmas Day we are more likely to have a nice ham, mashed potatoes rather than roast potatoes, and pies instead of Christmas pudding.

"There will be no bread sauce, no sausages wrapped in bacon and no clementines or excessive spicing."

Ms Gooding also takes exception to "that thick gravy made from greasy drippings" that is passed around by plate-piling Brits each Christmas.

Image caption Stephanie Gooding says we can keep our gravy, pigs in blankets and excessive spicing

While Americans enjoy their main feast long before 25 December, Russians do not tuck in until after then.

Marina Kralina said: "In England I start our celebrations on the 25th of December with English people and then I celebrate Russian Christmas [Orthodox Christmas Day, on 7 January] with Russian friends. So it is a big festival season.

"The most celebrated day in Russia is New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. People meet at about about 6pm on New Year's Eve and they will start preparing dumplings with meat inside.

"And then at midnight we boil the dumplings and eat them.

Image caption Marina Kralina, originally from Russia, says the biggest festive feast happens on New Year's Eve (and runs well into New Year's Day)

"But also on the table there are so many salads for starters. You start at 6pm or maybe earlier and you will finish at 6am the next day, so you need lots of food.

"There will be a Moscow salad with mayonnaise and eight different ingredients and then beetroot salad with gherkins and different vegetables. Also very traditional is caviar on crispbreads or pancakes, lots of pies like fish pies, meat pies, cabbage pies.

"At some point in the evening you will have chicken, because chicken is very popular, and then in the morning you will have some of the leftovers and you keep celebrating and you keep drinking.

"Drinking is very important too!"

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Caviar on bread is a traditional festive Russian dish

Tatiana Abdelgafar, from Bulgaria, said: "A few years ago we would only have pork on the table and not birds.

"For us, the eve before Christmas is special and we need to have seven different meals on the table and none can have meat inside or dairy products. We will have baklava [a rich sweet pastry] and something like baklava which has pumpkin inside, and whole walnuts, fruits, and salads and beans.

"And the next day, on the Christmas table, you will have only meats and our tables are not individual meals but a lot of dishes to be shared by everyone. Even the bread will have meat in it. Mainly it was pork but now it is turkey.

"And you need to leave this table until morning - you do not clear it away - because it is for Santa Claus or the dead people in your life, in case they want to take something from the table."

Image caption Sandra Attolini-Nicotera will be serving up a mix of Italian, English and German flavours on her Christmas dinner table

Few homes will offer quite such a rich blend of culinary Christmas "fusion" as that of Sandra Attolini-Nicotera.

"As far as my Christmas dinner goes," she says, "I have lived so many years abroad, that mine is a mixture of Italian, American, German and English.

"So on my table you are likely to see tortellini [Italian pasta filled with ricotta and spinach] in a chicken soup, a bit of turkey or ham, lots of fruit, pumpkin pie and German stollen."

And then there is Kasia Galdyn, from Poland, who is on the cusp of cooking her first Christmas dinner in the UK.

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Beetroot soup is a mainstay of Mitteleuropean festive offerings

"We have decided we will mix our Christmas dinner," she said, "with a little bit roast dinner and some meals from Poland.

"On Christmas Eve we will have beetroot soup with little dumplings with white mushrooms and some salad, and dishes like herrings, and maybe some cod and Greek sauce made from tomato puree, onion and carrot.

"Then on Christmas Day we will have a traditional English dinner. In Poland it is traditional to have a pescatarian (no meat, but fish is allowed) meal and we need to have 12 different dishes - to mark the 12 apostles - featuring different types or styles of fish and dumplings with sour cabbage, and we have soups.

Image caption Tatiana Abdelgafar (left), Marina Kralina (centre) and Kasia Galdyn are all planning different Christmas offerings for their loved ones

"We also set aside one plate for a guest because this is a special evening and anybody could knock on your door and you need to invite them into your family.

"We also have sweets such as poppy seeds with honey and raisins, pastries, gingerbread and cheesecake."

But it is not just the menu that differs from the traditional Christmas dinner in Ms Galdyn's home.

It is also the timing.

Children, she says, can be seen looking up into the night sky, their eyes hunting for the astronomical version of a start pistol.

"This supper only starts," says Ms Galdyn, "when the first star appears in the night sky."