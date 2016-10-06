Image copyright PA Image caption Wood was a Bafta award-winning comedian, actor, singer and writer

A biography of Victoria Wood which describes her as a "fat and unhappy" teenager has been postponed.

It is being written by the actress and comedian's brother, Chris Foote Wood, who accepted he had "given too much emphasis" to her early weight problems.

He had previously denied the "warts-and-all" biography was a betrayal. She died from cancer aged 62 in April.

Her brother said he was revising it "to ensure that this aspect of her life is reduced and put in its proper context".

"I cannot and will not leave it out altogether as it is an essential part of Victoria's story.

"She wanted the public to know about her early problems with her weight, and she spoke of them at length in some very candid press interviews."

The rest of the Wood family were made aware of his biography and were asked to say "if they had any concerns", Mr Foote Wood said.

"None of them responded. In other words, they left me to it."

The book recounts memories from Mr Foote Wood, who lives in Darlington, and his sister's colleagues.

It also includes extracts from a diary written by their late father, Stanley Wood, in which he criticises her for being overweight and describes her as being "very glum and morose".

"I make no apology for writing this book," Mr Foote Wood said.

"It tells Victoria's story, her full story, from unpromising beginnings to national treasure."

Mr Foote Wood has agreed to donate all his royalties from the book to charities supported by his sister.

He has also set up a crowdfunding appeal to build a statue of Wood in her hometown of Bury.