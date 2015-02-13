Image copyright Lisa Tremble Image caption Connor's mother Lisa Tremble read out a poem during the remembrance service

Friends and family of a murdered teenager have held a remembrance service one year after his stabbing.

Connor Tremble, 17, who was autistic, was stabbed 15 times in Oxford by a love rival on 13 February 2014.

The ceremony was held at Shanklin United Reformed Church on the Isle of Wight, where Connor's mother Lisa Tremble now lives.

Reverend Brian Harley said the family "wanted to come together, remember and give thanks for the good things".

He said: "I think it's always difficult when we're dealing with a tragic death.

"Obviously in Connor's case when there is a murder as well it just adds to the sense of grief and anger."

He added: "It's nice that the family a year on want to pause and remember and give thanks as well as try to make sense of the tragic loss they are suffering."

Mrs Tremble and Connor's two sisters took part in the service, during which poems were read out, music performed and a video tribute played by one of Connor's friends.

Will Blencowe, 21, was jailed for life in August after a jury found him guilty of murdering Connor.

Blencowe, of Oxford Road, Banbury, was the ex-boyfriend of Mr Tremble's girlfriend, Aimee Harrison.

On 13 February, he took a taxi to Mr Tremble's home in Faircares Road, Oxford, before repeatedly stabbing him after learning he was seeing Ms Harrison.

Mr Tremble died two days later in hospital.