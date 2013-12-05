Dubai stranded racer Sean Emmett arrested at Heathrow

Image copyright Allsport/Getty Image caption Sean Emmett was stranded in Dubai after his wife died

A former superbike rider who has been stranded in Dubai for 10 months has been arrested on arrival in the UK over the death of his wife.

Sean Emmett, from Addlestone, Surrey, was unable to leave the Gulf state when police confiscated his passport following Abbie Emmett's death.

She fell from a hotel window in February.

Mr Emmett flew back to Heathrow Airport overnight after his passport was returned, and was arrested on arrival.

Before the flight left Dubai, he tweeted: "Oh yes!!! It's been a long while coming. See you all in Blighty my lovelies x x x"

Honeymoon stopover

Mrs Emmett, 27, fell from the window of their room at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel on 19 February.

The couple had been in Dubai on a 48-hour stopover after their wedding and honeymoon in Cape Town, South Africa.

Her death was recorded as suicide and Dubai Police initially said they did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

But Mr Emmett, who won 19 British Superbike events during his career, was arrested when he went to a police station to complete paperwork relating to his wife's death.

In November the 43-year-old said the British Embassy had been notified by the Dubai chief prosecutor that his case was closed and he could return to the UK.