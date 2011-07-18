Men deny Northamptonshire school Adil Basharat murder

Image caption Adil Basharat died in hospital two days after he was stabbed in Northamptonshire

Four men have denied murdering a Buckinghamshire teenager.

Adil Basharat, 16, from Greenleys in Milton Keynes, died on 21 November, two days after an attack outside Kingsbrook School, Deanshanger, Northamptonshire.

Appearing at Northampton Crown Court were Jake Batten, 22, and Freddy Wilson, 20, both of Deanshanger, Adam Moore, 20, of Cosgrove and Daniel Anderson, 20, from Stony Stratford.

They pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Basharat and a violent disorder charge.

Mr Moore and a fifth defendant, Billy Billingham, 19, of Bradville, Milton Keynes, denied conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm between 1 October and 19 November last year.

The case will opened before a jury on Tuesday and is expected to last four weeks.