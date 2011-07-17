£1.6m boost for victim support groups in East Midlands

Voluntary groups supporting victims of crime across the East Midlands have been awarded £1.6m in funding.

The organisations to benefit have a "proven track record in supporting victims at their most vulnerable", according to the Ministry of Justice.

Grants include £242,000 for Safe and Sound in Derby and £30,000 for Leicester Rape Crisis.

The money, for the next three years, is intended for victims of crimes such as sexual violence or murder.

Those affected by hate crime, domestic violence and anti-social behaviour will also benefit.

Other organisations to receive a share of the funding are Women's Aid Integrated Service in Nottingham and Newark and North Derbyshire Women's Aid, which together were awarded more than £250,000.

First Step, which provides support for male victims of sexual abuse in Leicestershire, will receive £110,000.