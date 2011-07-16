Charges over Darlington versus Newcastle pitch invasion
Three people have been charged after two pitch invasions during Newcastle's pre-season friendly against Darlington.
The Darlington pitch was invaded when Newcastle went 2-0 up on Friday night.
A Newcastle man, 21, a Gateshead man, 22, and a 17-year-old from Darlington, have been charged with entering a playing field during a designated football match.
The 21-year-old is also charged with disorder and the 22-year-old with a public order offence.
They will appear before Darlington magistrates on 26 July.
The 17-year-old will appear before Darlington Youth Court on 5 August.
Durham Police said more than 9,700 fans were at the match, more than had been expected.