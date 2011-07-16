Charges over Darlington versus Newcastle pitch invasion

From the section

Image caption The pitch invasions happened in the second half

Three people have been charged after two pitch invasions during Newcastle's pre-season friendly against Darlington.

The Darlington pitch was invaded when Newcastle went 2-0 up on Friday night.

A Newcastle man, 21, a Gateshead man, 22, and a 17-year-old from Darlington, have been charged with entering a playing field during a designated football match.

The 21-year-old is also charged with disorder and the 22-year-old with a public order offence.

They will appear before Darlington magistrates on 26 July.

The 17-year-old will appear before Darlington Youth Court on 5 August.

Durham Police said more than 9,700 fans were at the match, more than had been expected.