Charges over Darlington versus Newcastle pitch invasion

  • 16 July 2011
Pitch invasion at Darlington v Newcastle match
Image caption The pitch invasions happened in the second half

Three people have been charged after two pitch invasions during Newcastle's pre-season friendly against Darlington.

The Darlington pitch was invaded when Newcastle went 2-0 up on Friday night.

A Newcastle man, 21, a Gateshead man, 22, and a 17-year-old from Darlington, have been charged with entering a playing field during a designated football match.

The 21-year-old is also charged with disorder and the 22-year-old with a public order offence.

They will appear before Darlington magistrates on 26 July.

The 17-year-old will appear before Darlington Youth Court on 5 August.

Durham Police said more than 9,700 fans were at the match, more than had been expected.

