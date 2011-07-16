Four charged over Consett store robbery

Four men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a County Durham supermarket.

Durham Police said money was snatched from security guards filling a cash machine at the Tesco store in Delves Lane, Consett, on Thursday.

Four men, from Leeds, aged 18, 28, 29 and 34, have been charged with robbery, arson and possession of an offensive weapon.

They were due to appear before Peterlee magistrates on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has also been charged with dangerous driving.