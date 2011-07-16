World Touring Car Championships at Donington for first time

Donington Park is hosting the World Touring Car Championships (WTCC) for the first time, a year after reopening following major financial problems.

The East Midlands track lost its licence in 2009 after a failed bid to host Formula One's British Grand Prix.

When it reopened in the summer of last year, chairman Kevin Wheatcroft pledged to win back major events.

Thousands of spectators will watch the 13th and 14th rounds of the WTCC at the circuit on Saturday and Sunday.

It is the first time since 2006 that the British stage of the championship has not been held at Brands Hatch, and also the first FIA world championship meeting at Donington since the 1993 F1 European Grand Prix.

The WTCC is watched by 430 million viewers worldwide.

Donington Park was left unusable in 2009 when leaseholders went into administration after the failed Formula One bid.

But the track later secured investment worth about £2m and reopened in August 2010 after passing safety inspections.