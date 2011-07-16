Coventry University student's body found in Brazil

The body of a Coventry University student who went missing in the Amazon jungle has been recovered in Brazil, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

Olakunle Teniola, aged 20, disappeared after jumping into a lake with a friend in Manaus on Tuesday.

His friend emerged from the water but Mr Teniola did not. His body was recovered on Friday.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said it was providing consular assistance to the family.

A university spokeswoman said Mr Teniola had been in his second year of a BA degree in youth work and had been in Brazil doing missionary work unrelated to his course.

"He comes from a very religious family, I understand he was a very committed Christian," she said.

His tutor, Brian Goredema-Braid, said Mr Teniola had been a popular student.

"He was very committed to his subject," he said.