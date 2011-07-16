Man charged over St Austell human remains find

Image caption Police have been searching around a farmhouse near St Austell

Police in Cornwall investigating a suspected double murder have charged a man with disposing of human remains.

Ross Jan Stone, 28, of Trenance Downs, near St Austell, appeared before Bodmin magistrates charged with disposing of a corpse to obstruct a coroner.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Truro Crown Court on 22 July.

A vehicle and human remains were discovered by police on farmland north of St Austell on Friday.

The discovery was made as police investigated the disappearance of Brett Flournoy and David Griffiths.

Mr Griffiths, from Plymouth, who was living in Berkshire, and Mr Flournoy, from Merseyside, were last seen on 16 June in Cornwall.

It is believed they were were heading to Newquay but police said it was not clear if they had ever arrived there.

Mr Flournoy was known to have picked Mr Griffiths up in a van from the car park on the Plymouth side of the Tamar Bridge, at about 1900 BST the night they went missing, before crossing the bridge into Cornwall.

Both men have not been in touch with their families, which police said was completely out of character.

Police had been excavating land on a farm near Trenance Downs using ground radar technology and cadaver dogs when they found the "remains of at least one individual" and a van which had "extensive fire damage".

The police have said one of their lines of inquiry is drugs related.