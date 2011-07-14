Wednesday striker Gary Madine cleared in arson probe

Image caption Mr Madine has spent time on loan at Chesterfield, Rochdale and Coventry

Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Madine has been told he will face no further action after being arrested over a suspected arson in Gateshead.

The player, who came to prominence at Carlisle United, was questioned by police over a fire at a property in Rutland Square on 19 May.

In a statement, Northumbria Police said the 20-year-old had been told he will face no further action.

No other arrests have been made in connection with the fire.

Mr Madine, who scored 22 goals in 88 appearances for Carlisle, has been bailed until 18 July.

He moved to Sheffield Wednesday earlier this year for an undisclosed fee.