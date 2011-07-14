Lesley Dunford in court over daughter's murder

A woman charged with the murder of her three-year-old daughter in East Sussex more than seven years ago has been granted bail.

Lesley Dunford, 32, is accused of fatally injuring daughter Lucy at the family home in February 2004.

Ms Dunford, now of Windermere Close, Exeter, was granted bail at Lewes Crown Court during a preliminary appearance.

She is next due at the same court on 2 September for a plea and case management hearing.

Ms Dunford was arrested at her home in Devon on Tuesday and brought to Brighton where she was charged by Sussex Police detectives.

Lucy died on 2 February 2004, at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings, where she had been taken by air ambulance from the family home in Pelwood Road, Camber.