Four men arrested over a double fatal shooting at a Suffolk travellers' site in March have been rebailed.

The bodies of David Castell, 29, and Shane Hill, 20, both from Southend, were found at Willow Park, Beck Row, on 15 March.

Three men from Suffolk aged 28, 38 and 40, have had their bail extended - two of them until 14 September and the other until 21 September.

A fourth man, 37, from Cambridgeshire has been rebailed until the 22 August.