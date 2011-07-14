England

Teenagers charged over gun incident in Luton

  • 14 July 2011
Two teenagers have been charged with firearms offences after an incident in Bedfordshire at lunchtime on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old man from Luton has been charged with the possession of a firearm and the possession of cannabis.

A 16-year-old youth from London was also charged with the possession of a firearm.

Both appeared before Luton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody to appear before Luton Crown Court on 26 July.

