Rape victim 'feared for her life', Bristol Crown Court told

A girl has told a court of how she feared for her life when she was abducted on her way home from a Wiltshire nightclub and raped.

Jonathan Haynes, a lance corporal with the Royal Logistics Corps, is accused of raping three teenagers.

The girl, 16, told Bristol Crown Court she feared she would be stabbed.

Mr Haynes, 30, of Saxon Street, Northampton, denies six counts of rape, two of kidnap and two of attempted kidnap.

The jury was shown videos of interviews with the 16-year-old girl by Wiltshire Police the day after the attack on 13 September 2009.

Hooded top

The teenager said she had her hands tied and was bundled into a black car by a man wearing a hooded top while walking home in Chippenham in the early hours of the morning.

The man drove her to a deserted location, put on a balaclava and raped her, the court heard. Mr Haynes says that he was not the attacker.

The teenager told police that the man threatened to stab her if she looked at him or screamed for help.

"I was scared, I thought he was going to kill me, because he said he was going to stab me," she said.

"I kept asking myself why I didn't get a lift home instead of walking."

Country lane

Mr Haynes is also accused of raping an 18-year-old student in halls of residence at the University of Glamorgan in Pontypridd 13 days later.

The court was told the woman had been out during freshers' week and was sleeping on an inflatable mattress on the floor of a friend's room when Mr Haynes forced entry into the building, forced her to undress and raped her.

Mr Haynes knew Pontypridd having worked there previously and his on-off girlfriend lived in the town, the court heard.

The following February, he allegedly tried to snatch two 14-year-old girls from a country lane near Chippenham.

Weeks later, he is accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl off the streets of Chippenham and repeatedly raping her.

The trial continues.