Man, 85, dies in A14 Haughley layby crash

An 85-year-old man from West Yorkshire has died after a crash between a car and a lorry in a layby on the A14 in Suffolk.

The accident happened on the A14 at Haughley, near Stowmarket, on Tuesday morning.

The man, identified as Kenneth Hines of Collingham, was taken by ambulance to West Suffolk Hospital where he died.

The elderly woman driving the Toyota Yaris car he was in suffered bruising and has now left hospital.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the accident to contact them.