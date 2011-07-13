Baby boy and two adults badly hurt in Crowland crash

Three people from Cambridgeshire, including a baby, have been seriously injured in a crash in Lincolnshire.

Emergency services were called to the A1073 at Crowland at about 0930 BST following a head-on collision between a Ford Focus and a Seat Leon.

The eight-month-old boy and a 33-year-old man, who were passengers in the Focus, were both flown to Nottingham.

The 31-year-old female driver of the Focus was taken to hospital in Peterborough with a head injury.

Cuts and bruises

Fire crews spent 90 minutes cutting the 33-year-old from the wreckage of the Ford. It is believed all three people in the Ford were from the same family.

The driver of the Seat was a 50-year-old man from the Boston area.

He is being treated for less serious injuries, including cuts and bruises, at hospital in Peterborough.

The A1073 between the B1040 junction and the B1166 Postland Road junction was partially closed for most of the day.