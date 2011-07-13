Fire kills hundreds of chickens in Hickling barn

Hundreds of chickens have died in a fire which broke out at a poultry farm on the Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire border.

Fire crews from West Bridgford and Bingham stations were called to Sherwood Farms, Hickling Road, Hickling, at 2315 BST on Tuesday.

A fire and rescue spokesman said "hundreds if not thousands" of chickens died during the fire.

It is thought the fire could have started in an extractor fan.