Fire kills hundreds of chickens in Hickling barn
- 13 July 2011
- From the section England
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Hundreds of chickens have died in a fire which broke out at a poultry farm on the Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire border.
Fire crews from West Bridgford and Bingham stations were called to Sherwood Farms, Hickling Road, Hickling, at 2315 BST on Tuesday.
A fire and rescue spokesman said "hundreds if not thousands" of chickens died during the fire.
It is thought the fire could have started in an extractor fan.