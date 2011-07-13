Mother Lesley Dunford accused of daughter murder

A woman has been charged with the murder of her three-year-old daughter more than seven years ago.

Lesley Dunford, 32, is accused of fatally injuring daughter Lucy at the family home in East Sussex in 2004.

Ms Dunford, now of Windermere Close, Exeter, Devon, is due to appear before Hastings Magistrates' Court later.

An inquest was adjourned in 2009, when East Sussex coroner Alan Craze could not rule out the possibility Lucy had been unlawfully killed.

Lucy died on 2 February, 2004, at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings, where she had been taken by air aumbulance from the family home in Pelwood Road, Camber.

Her death came seven months after her brother Harley died from an infection, on 27 August, 2003.