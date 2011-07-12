Crash death prisoner Marcus Barney in Australia arrest

Image caption Marcus Barney was jailed alongside his brother Bradley

A man who absconded from an open prison two years ago after killing a bride-to-be in a road crash in Oxfordshire has been arrested in Australia.

Marcus Barney, 27, was jailed for seven years in 2007 after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

Carol Tegg, 26, died in the crash near Woodcote, on 31 July 2006 - four days before her wedding.

Barney, formerly of Leicestershire, did not return to HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire from temporary leave in August 2009.

He had been jailed alongside his brother Bradley Barney, 28.

Both had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and failure to stop at an accident at a hearing in Oxford Crown Court in May 2007.

Deported to UK

Thames Valley Police said Barney, whose last known address in the UK was in Hinckley, had been arrested and detained in New South Wales.

Legal proceedings will now begin in Australia to deport Barney back to the UK.

Sgt Dick Thorpe, of Thames Valley Police, said: "I am very pleased that this man will be brought back to serve the rest of his sentence.

"This will also prove a great relief to the family of Carol Tegg."

Ms Tegg died when her Citroen Saxo was in collision with a single-decker bus on the A4074.

Her car burst into flames as she skidded to avoid two cars being driven by the two brothers.