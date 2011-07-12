Alsager Town Football Club hit by fire

Image caption Fire crews from as far away as Warrington were called to the fire

Firefighters from across Cheshire and north Staffordshire have tackled a large fire at Alsager Town Football Club.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the clubhouse on Woodland Court at about 2315 BST on Monday.

Two teams specialising in hazardous materials were also needed because the building was largely made of asbestos.

The fire was finally put out just after 0500 BST on Tuesday.

The single-storey building collapsed in the middle where the fire was contained, according to the fire service.

Cheshire Police said the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Switch grounds

Alsager Town chairman Terry Greer said that he not been able to inspect the extent of the damage yet, but the clubhouse would need to be pulled down and completely rebuilt.

"I'm gutted. We've just spent two months refurbishing the changing rooms and the clubhouse.

"It's difficult to put into words what I feel about the cost to the club, both short-term and long-term."

The club said that although the stands were unaffected, Tuesday's scheduled friendly with Nantwich Town would be switched to Nantwich's ground.

Their league matches start on 6 August and Nantwich Town have also offered to host Alsager's home matches.