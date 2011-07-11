Fiona Donnison murder trial jury sworn

Image caption Elise and Harry, aged two and three, appeared to have been asphyxiated

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a woman accused of murdering her two young children, whose bodies were found in the boot of a car.

The bodies of Harry, three, and two-year-old Elise Donnison were discovered zipped up in holdalls in Heathfield, East Sussex, in January 2010.

Post-mortem examination results showed they probably died from asphyxiation.

Fiona Donnison, 44, formerly of Lightwater, Surrey, denies two counts of murder at Lewes Crown Court.

She is accused of murdering the children between January 25 and 28 last year.

The prosecution is expected to open the case later.