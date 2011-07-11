Royston A10 fatal crash: driver named

A 37-year-old driver who died following a crash involving four vehicles on the A505 in Hertfordshire on Thursday has been named.

Steven Paul Stamford of Bassingbourn in Cambridgeshire died when his Smart Car was in a collision with a Ford Focus, Isuzu truck and a DAF lorry.

The crash happened close to the junction with the A10 near Royston at 0728 BST.

An inquest into Mr Stamford's death was opened and adjourned on Friday.

Pc Theron Pearman said: "I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision or any of the vehicles prior to the incident to call police."