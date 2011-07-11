Firefighters tackle Bestwood timber blaze

Firefighters in Nottinghamshire have spent the night tackling a blaze at a scrap yard.

Crews were called to the Ponderosa scrap yard on Moor Lane in Bestwood at about 1700 BST On Sunday.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said about 1,000 tonnes of timber were being allowed to burn out safely.

There are no reports of any injuries but Moor Lane remains closed, the spokesman added.