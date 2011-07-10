Joint Norfolk and Suffolk police force centre opens

A joint police centre between Norfolk and Suffolk constabularies has opened.

The Police Investigation Centre (PIC) based in Bury St Edmunds becomes the fifth centre to open between the two counties.

The PICs provide efficient and cost-effective custody facilities for detainee handling and investigations, a police spokesperson said.

Other such ventures have opened this year in Aylsham, Wymondham, King's Lynn and Martlesham.

The centre has 24 cells and means detainees will no longer be processed at police stations.

Chief Constable of Suffolk Constabulary, Simon Ash said: "The opening of the PICs is an important step forward in us moving towards improved shared services with our partners.

"It will help us in achieving our mutual aims of becoming more resilient, more efficient, and also more cost effective.

"These improvements ultimately benefit the public, who are our priority, by allowing us to free up the time of police officers so that they can spend more time in our communities."