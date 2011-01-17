Kent couple's wedding snaps stolen

A newlywed couple from Kent have made a plea for the return of their stolen wedding pictures.

Wersha Bharadwa and Josh Benning, from Gravesend, had all their photos taken in a burglary at their photographer's home in Hounslow, west London.

The couple, who were married on August 28 last year in a Hindu ceremony, have put up a £5,000 reward for information.

The pictures were stored on DVDs stolen from the address on 7 January.

'Deep wound'

Ms Bharadwa, a 31-year-old freelance writer, said she was devastated when she discovered the images were missing.

''I was so upset I just cried for a really long time, they mean the world to me," she said.

"They symbolise the start of our life together."

Mrs Bharadwa said she was not angry with the thief but hoped they would "do the right thing" and return the DVDs.

She added: ''If we don't get these pictures back, it would just be too deep a wound for the rest of our lives."

Anyone with information should contact the Met Police.