The impact of budget proposals on older people and the disabled are to be discussed at two events in Darlington.

More than 400 council jobs are set to go as the Labour-controlled authority attempts a £22m reduction in spending.

Spending in other areas will also be affected and the council said it wanted to know what it would mean to the people directly involved.

The impact on older people will be discussed on Monday afternoon, and on disabled people on Tuesday afternoon.

Both meetings will take place in the Dolphin Centre, Central Hall.

Darlington Council said in a statement: "Whilst the impact of individual proposals may be minimal, there is a need to understand the multiple impacts of a number of proposals that may affect the same group of individuals".