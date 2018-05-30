Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Grenfell authorities' response 'badly flawed'

Kensington and Chelsea Council has been criticised for its response to last June's Grenfell Tower fire in a report which says it was "slow to provide direction, co-ordination and information and to address multiple pressing needs". While the investigation, commissioned by the charity Muslim Aid, also recognises that the voluntary sector came up short, it says in a major disaster local secular and faith organisations could draw on their "local rootedness" to act quickly and sensitively to help their communities.

Key Italy talks amid fears of snap poll

The Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, is set to meet with his nominee for prime minister later, as efforts to form a government continue. According to reports, Mr Mattarella's preferred candidate Carlo Cottarelli - a former International Monetary Fund economist - has failed to win the support of Italy's major political parties. The country has been without a government since elections in March. The prospect of fresh elections and the possibility of eurosceptic parties strengthening their position has hit financial markets and caused worries in the eurozone.

Lucas to step down as Green Party co-leader

The Green Party's only MP, Caroline Lucas, has said she will step down as co-leader in September. Ms Lucas, who represents Brighton Pavilion, said she would be focusing more on her constituency. In 2007, the Greens moved to a new structure where they elect a leader every two years. Ms Lucas won leadership elections in 2008 and 2010, before being succeeded by Natalie Bennett, who led the party until 2016. It is not yet known whether the Greens other co-leader, Jonathan Bartley, will stand again.

Seventeen hurt as bus ploughs into cars

A man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving after a bus collided with 25 vehicles in Dartford, Kent, injuring 17 people. The incident, involving an Arriva Kent and Surrey bus, happened just before 19:00 BST on Tuesday evening in the town's Hythe Street. One witness said the vehicle "made it a good way through at least five rows of cars before coming to a stop". A number of "walking wounded" were treated at the scene, officials said.

Canada politician seeks to decriminalise payment for surrogacy

By Jessica Murphy

Leia Swanberg is the only person ever to be prosecuted under a Canadian law that prevents payment for surrogacy and limits the activities of surrogacy agencies. A two-time surrogate herself, the fertility agency owner and her company walked away with a combined C$60,000 ($46,000; £35,000) fine in 2014. "My office being raided, my house being raided - you know it was a little unnecessary, it was a little overkill," she says. The fines received by Ms Swanberg - who pleaded guilty to purchasing eggs, paying surrogates, and taking money to arrange surrogacies - could have been worse. Surrogacy is legal in Canada but paying a surrogate is not.

Will Canada commercialise surrogacy?

What the papers say

New efforts to crack down on cold-calling is the lead for the Daily Mail and the Daily Express. They report that the bosses of companies who conduct nuisance calls could be held personally liable and fined up to £500,000 under plans put forward by the UK's data watchdog, the Information Commissioner. Elsewhere, the Guardian reports that the billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros is behind a campaign to get a second EU referendum in the UK. And the Times says police will be given new powers - similar to those used in terror cases - to tackle gang violence.

Arkady Babchenko Russia's opposition journalist is shot dead in Kiev

Roseanne Barr US sitcom star's show dropped after racist tweet

Testing temperatures Hotter years mean lower exam results, says major study

Waste not Coffee cups ban in Scottish government buildings

09:45 The final day of public commemorations by the friends and family of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire will be heard at the public inquiry.

Today Kim Yong-chol, vice-chairman of North Korea, is due to arrive in New York later as part of efforts to revive the plans for a summit between President Trump and the secretive state's leader, Kim Jong-un.

On this day

1981 The president of Bangladesh, Zia Rahman, is assassinated in Chittagong in a coup attempt.

