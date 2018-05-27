Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Met Office has warned of flooding and possible damage to buildings from lightning, which is pictured here striking over the city of London

Thunderstorms and torrential rain are sweeping across parts of southern Britain, with frequent lightning flashing across the sky.

Around 15,000 lightning strikes were recorded in four hours on Saturday night, BBC Weather said.

The thunderstorms swept northwards across the south of England, the Midlands and Wales and are expected to continue throughout Sunday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and flooding.

Many people got out their cameras to photograph and video the electrical storm, which was called "utterly insane" and "like being under a strobe light".

Image copyright PA/TowerRNLI Image caption Bolts of lightning flash across the sky over the River Thames in this photo taken by the RNLI late on Saturday night

Image copyright Ems - Hayling Island/@auntymems Image caption A dramatic and purple sky was photographed over Hayling Island, off the south coast of England near Portsmouth, as thunderstorms moved northwards across the mainland

Others remarked that they had "never seen a storm quite like this" and said the flashes were "stunning".

Another woman remarked it was "like a rave outside".

Image copyright Andrew Lanxon Hoyle/@Batteryhq Image caption Bolts light up the sky over the the Suleymaniye Mosque in Dalston, east London

Image copyright Kate/@tearscrynomore Image caption 'It took me ages to get this shot' said Kate, who photographed the sky over Camden in London

BBC Weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker called it the "mother of all thunderstorms" as he watched it over London.

"Oh boy! This utterly insane," he said.

"I've never seen a storm with such frequent lightning in my life I don't think. Mostly sheet lightning and not too loud but flashes are spectacular."

Forecaster Gemma Plumb, from BBC Weather, said as the storms push northwards across England throughout Sunday, more are coming up over the English Channel from the continent.

Image copyright Paul Greenford tyres/@Atko80 Image caption Paul Greenford was in a caravan at a campsite in Henley-on-Thames when the heavy rain and lightning storm struck

Image copyright Harry Neary/@grumpyrocker Image caption Harry Neary, who began setting up his camera once he noticed the lightning flashes, photographed bolts near the village of Broadwindsor in Dorset

Image copyright @samueltwilkinson/PA Image caption A long strike of lightning dwarfs London's Shard, which stands at 310m

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Lightning strikes above Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday night, where Fulham beat Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final earlier in the day

Image copyright Karl McCarthy/@McCarthyKarl Image caption The cloudy sky was lit up purple as lightning struck above Tredegar in south Wales

Image copyright J/@dxtjxsh Image caption Hundreds of people in London took out their cameras to snap the lightning storm, including in Plaistow, in the east of the capital

Image copyright @pamelsaurusrex/PA Image caption Two people run to escape the rain as lightning turns the sky pink over King's Cross