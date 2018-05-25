London teen charged with terror offences

Image copyright PA

An 18-year-old man has been charged with terror offences, after being arrested in north London last week.

Sudesh Mamoor Faraz Amman, of Brancker Road, Harrow, was charged on Thursday evening with seven offences of making a record of information useful for preparing an act of terrorism.

He was also charged with three offences of disseminating terrorist publications.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A 19-year-old woman who was arrested in south London on Wednesday has been released on bail pending further investigation.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, on Wednesday has also been bailed.