Image copyright Grenfell Inquiry Image caption Amaya Tuccu-Ahmedin's aunt said she would continue "planning" her niece's life

The aunt of a three-year-old girl who died in the Grenfell Tower fire has broken down as she told the blaze inquiry how much she had been looking forward to seeing her niece grow up.

Amaya Tuccu-Ahmedin died with her mother Amal Ahmedin, 35, and father Mohamednur Tuccu, 44.

Ms Ahmedin's sister, Winta, said she would "continue planning" Amaya's life.

"What she would be doing today, tomorrow, her 10th birthday, her 18th, her 21st and the rest of her life."

Amaya and Amal were found next to each other in the lobby of the 23rd-floor lobby, while the body of Mr Tuccu was found outside the building. Amna Mahmud Idris, one of Amal's cousins, also died on the night of 14 June last year while visiting the family.

Winta recalled sharing a bedroom with her sister when growing up and how Amal used to hold her tightly when she had bad dreams.

She told the inquiry: "That's where they were when they were burned alive, holding each other tight trying to squeeze the nightmare away."

She added: "To this day and the rest of my life I will never accept that they are gone and that I will never be able to see them again and I will never be able to feel their warmth, their kind and loving hearts."

Another of Amal's sisters, Feruza Afewerki, said she "still hadn't been able to make sense of the senseless deaths of innocent and precious lives".

She told the hearing: "Those we grew up with, who shared our fondest memories with, celebrated and mourned, have had their lives stolen from them while the whole of London watched."

In a tribute to Eritrea-born Amna Mahmud Idris, her husband, Ibrahim, said: "She was all my life... now I have lost the support. She would support me at all times."

He added: "She came to live with me in the UK in March 2016. After one year I lost her forever."

Sisters reunited

The five members of the Begum family are among the other people being remembered on the fourth day of the inquiry into the fire in North Kensington in which 72 people died.

Kamru Miah, 79, Rabeya Begum, 64, Mohammed Hamid, 27, Mohammed Hanif, 26 and Husna Begum, 22, were found on the 17th floor.

At the inquiry

By Duncan Leatherhead, BBC News

The families of those killed in Grenfell are very much at the heart of these hearings.

That was what the chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick wanted and so far he has been true to his word.

Every person who has wanted to speak has been allowed to do so entirely at their own pace.

Some who had said they did not want to pay tribute have, having seen how the first three days unfolded, decided they do want to take part, for example the family of Victoria King and Alexandra Atala.

Some 10 or so relatives of the Tuccu family were on stage with all invited to speak, four doing so.

One family earlier gave Sir Martin a painting of Grenfell Tower which sits on an easel at the front of the room. Today's gift was bread, two Lebanese loaves.

One is for the hearing's ushers, the other for Sir Martin himself and, "if they are well behaved" he said, for his team.

The day's proceedings opened with a written commemoration for Victoria King, 71, and her daughter, Alexandra Atala, 40, made by Ms King's older sister Penny Pearce

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Victoria King was reunited with her sister shortly before the fire

Ms Pearce said that she had lost touch with her sister in the years leading up to the tragedy but a short time beforehand had managed to trace Ms King with help from the Salvation Army.

Pictures of the two sisters as young girls were shown on screen at the inquiry as Ms Pearce's statement was read out, saying: "The time we had back in touch meant a great deal. I wish it had been much longer."

Image copyright Grenfell Inquiry Image caption A childhood picture of Victoria King (right) and her sister was shown during the tribute

Speaking of her sister and niece, who died on the 20th floor, Ms Pearce added: "They were and are still together and that is what is most important.

"The fire is a tragedy for all of us."