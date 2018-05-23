Anti-terror police arrest man, 19
A man has been arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, the Metropolitan Police has said.
The 19-year-old was arrested in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, on Wednesday at 18:57 BST.
Police said the man was taken to a south London police station, and that an address in the town is being searched.
Police added the arrest was linked to an 18-year-old man being detained on Friday, who remains in custody.
A 20-year-old woman was also arrested in south London for failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism on Wednesday.