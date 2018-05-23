Image copyright Reuters

The daughter of an ex-Russian spy who was poisoned in Salisbury has said she is "lucky to be alive" after the attack.

Yulia Skripal and her father, Sergei, were exposed to nerve agent Novichok in the city centre on 4 March.

In a statement with Reuters, Ms Skripal said "her life has been turned upside down" and hopes to return to Russia in the future.

Mr Skripal was discharged from hospital earlier this month.

Speaking to the news agency, Ms Skripal thanked the Russian embassy for its offer of assistance but said her and her father were "not ready to take it".

She also paid tribute to those who had treated her since the attack.

"We are so lucky to have both survived this attempted assassination. Our recovery has been slow and extremely painful."

Ms Skripal added she would be taking "one day at a time" and hoped to care for her father until he is fully recovered.