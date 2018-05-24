Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

'£2,000 per household'

Image copyright Science Photo Library

Theresa May has promised to come up with a long-term funding plan for the NHS, and now a report from two influential think tanks has concluded that higher taxes are the only answer. More specifically, they say the NHS needs an extra 4% in funding each year for the next 15 years - that translates to up to £2,000 a year from every UK household, or 3p in the pound on each of income tax, VAT and National Insurance by 2033.

Without a boost of that level, the Institute for Fiscal Studies and Health Foundation say we could see "a decade of misery" in which the old, sick and vulnerable are let down.

The report adds to pressure on the Treasury to loosen the fiscal purse strings. The chancellor, the BBC understands, wants to keep average rises at about 2% a year, but other ministers, including Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, are arguing for more.

Meanwhile, the NHS turns 70 next month and we're gathering your stories and memories. You can also find out how the health service is doing in your area with our tracker.

Spy's daughter speaks

Yulia Skripal says she's lucky to be alive after she and her father, Sergei, were poisoned with nerve agent. In her first filmed statement - a tracheotomy scar visible on her neck - she says the treatment that saved her life was "invasive, painful and depressing", but she is getting stronger and hopes to return to Russia in the future. Read more on what happened to the Skripals.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Trump loses Twitter case

A judge has ruled that Donald Trump cannot "block" people on Twitter just because he doesn't like what they're saying. The president had barred several online critics, but a Manhattan court ruled that was a violation of the right to free speech. However, he does still have the right to "mute" tweets, which means, says the BBC's Dave Lee, that while people can make their views plain to the president, he doesn't have to listen. Read more about Trump, Twitter and his "filter bubble".

Plus, Irish prepare for historic vote

On Friday, Irish voters will cast their ballots in a referendum on whether or not to repeal the country's Eighth Amendment, which effectively outlaws abortion. We've spoken to women travelling home from all over the world to have their say. You can also read our explainer on the law as it stands and a look back on the decades-long battle over whether it should change.

New Zealand happy to forget UK's trade snub

By Phil Mercer, BBC News, Auckland

It was a story of break-up and betrayal, and of a long-distance relationship that went sour. It's not a cliffhanger from Shortland Street, New Zealand's longest-running TV soap opera, but a real-life tale of abandonment. It happened back in January 1973 to the South Pacific nation when the UK joined the then European Economic Community (EEC), the precursor to today's European Union. At the time, about half of Kiwi exports were shipped 18,500 km (11,500 miles) to the UK, but access to those prized markets would effectively end as a result of the UK joining the EEC.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The smiling face of Yulia Skripal adorns most front pages today. Inside, many are occupied by the latest on Brexit. The Sun is very cross at suggestions that Britain might hand the EU £39bn without getting a free-trade deal in exchange. "Does the government have a death wish?" it asks. The Daily Mirror is equally unimpressed by the cost of leaving, saying most want Mrs May to deliver Brexit, "but not at any price". However, turn to the Daily Express and readers will find Brexit Secretary David Davis in a sunny mood, saying he's increasingly confident that a good deal can soon be reached. Finally, the Times thinks Theresa May will ask the EU for a second transition period.

Daily digest

Sextortion Big rise in the number of cases reported

'No hard border' Corbyn travels to Belfast to talk Brexit

Ofsted ratings Some "outstanding" schools may not be that good

Police officers Four times more likely to use force against black people, figures suggest

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Jim Grover

Windrush women, then and now

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright local data company

Word of Mouth: Shop names

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

The family who broke records and changed laws

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

10:00 Two teenagers to appear in court after a video of alleged racist chanting in student halls went viral

11:00 England v Pakistan at Lords - the first Test match of the summer

On this day

1999 Lawrence Dallaglio resigns as England rugby union captain after newspaper allegations that he took and dealt hard drugs.

From elsewhere

These are the questions Brussels should have asked Mark Zuckerberg (Guardian)

Why UK universities are funding Irish students to come home to vote (Irish Times)

What the destruction of Robin Hood Gardens says about London's housing crisis (CNN)

Why I left London for a tiny village in Spain (Refinery 29)