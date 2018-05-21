Jailed British-Iranian faces new charge

Image copyright Family Handout

Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing a new charge against her in Iran, her campaign says.

She appeared in court on Saturday when she was told about the new allegation of spreading propaganda.

Her campaign says the 39-year-old, who denied the charge, was told to expect a conviction by the judge.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has has been held in Iran since April 2016, is serving a five-year jail sentence in Iran after being convicted of spying.

She was detained at an airport while travelling home with her daughter.