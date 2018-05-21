Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Grenfell Tower families to speak

Image copyright Getty Images

Almost a year since the deadly blaze that killed 72 people, the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire gets under way. More practical issues - how it started, how it spread and how the building was evacuated - will be covered in the first phase of the process. A second phase will later consider why the fire happened and whether mistakes were made by organisations responsible for keeping those living there safe.

Every bereaved family will have the opportunity to make a statement or show a video before evidence-taking formally begins. The BBC's home affairs correspondent Tom Symonds says the fact that no time limit has been set for this process shows it is viewed as crucial to building trust in the inquiry - especially given the criticism it has long faced over a lack of diversity.

Here's what to expect from the inquiry and a reminder of what happened at Grenfell. Or listen to a new podcast by Eddie Mair and Sangita Myska that examines each day's evidence.

Russia 'hiding corrupt assets in UK'

The UK is turning a "blind eye" to Russia's "dirty money", putting national security at risk - that's the accusation being levelled by an influential group of MPs. The Commons foreign affairs committee says that despite the tough talk towards Moscow since the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, London continues to be used to hide the "corrupt assets" of President Vladimir Putin and his allies. It urges the government to impose further sanctions. Security and economic crime minister Ben Wallace said the UK was using all its powers to clamp down on those abusing the system.

Probe into Trump 'infiltration'

There is already a wide-ranging investigation into Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Now, the US Department of Justice says it will also look at whether FBI agents spied on the campaign for "inappropriate purposes". US media has reported that an FBI informant met campaign aides after rumours of malign Russian influence began to emerge. President Trump, however, insists the agent was "implanted for political purposes... long before the phony Russia Hoax became a 'hot' Fake News story". Here's our all-you-need-to-know guide to the Trump-Russia story and a run-down of the key individuals involved.

Harry and Meghan: Best bits

If you're feeling flat after a weekend of celebrations, have a look at some of our favourite coverage from the royal wedding. This video brings together all the highlights from the day - and here are some less obvious moments you might have missed. We dissected Meghan's dress, picked out all the famous faces on the guest list and explained why #blackroyalwedding was trending on social media.

Why are so many of us dying in avoidable agony?

By Justin Rowlatt, South Asia correspondent

The world is suffering from an invisible epidemic, an epidemic of pain. As many as 60 million people are reckoned to suffer avoidable agony every year. It is a situation that a visionary Indian doctor, Dr MR Rajagopal, has been campaigning to change for decades. It isn't that the patients themselves are silent, he explains. Indeed, it was hearing the screams of agony of a neighbour in the last stages of cancer almost four decades ago that first set him on the path that would earn him his nickname: India's "father of palliative care".

Read the full article

What the papers say

The royal wedding is still casting its warm glow over the morning papers, who compete to show off who knows most about what happened at the after-party. On the bigger question - what it all meant for the Royal Family and the country - the Daily Mail says it "symbolised the monarchy's evolution into a contemporary institution - at ease with itself, outward looking, and fit for the 21st Century". The Daily Express praises the "blend of pageantry and openness, of ancient ritual and contemporary values". The Sun's Trevor Kavanagh says "it showed this country is world class". The Guardian, meanwhile, leads with an exclusive that increasing numbers of vulnerable, homeless people are being fined or even imprisoned.

Daily digest

Stars speak Celebrities tell world leaders poverty is sexist

Delays UK airports with worst hold-ups revealed

Cancer AI 'a new weapon against the disease'

Giro Briton Simon Yates tightens grip on grand tour

If you see one thing today

Lost photos of an old New York summer

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright AFP

What makes a revolution successful?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Charles McQuillan

Miss D and the Irish abortion debate

Lookahead

10:00 Decision due at the High Court in the case of hundreds of people suing a manufacturer after they allegedly received faulty hip replacements

11:00 Grenfell Tower inquiry opens

On this day

1991: India's former prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi, is killed in a bomb attack in Tamil Nadu.

From elsewhere

Meet the scientist in Michael Curry's royal wedding sermon (National Geographic)

How self checkouts are turning us into a nation of shoplifters (Observer)

The rise of the victims' rights movement (New Yorker)

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The reason I chose Liverpool, facing Cristiano Ronaldo and my joy at World Cup call-up