Image copyright Getty Images

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle on Saturday when she marries Prince Harry, Kensington Palace has said.

Ms Markle's father, Thomas, is unable to attend the wedding.

She released a statement on Thursday saying she hoped he could be given space to focus on his health.

The palace said the Prince of Wales was "pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way".

Ms Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, will take her daughter to the wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Ms Ragland will meet the Queen for the first time at Windsor Castle later, accompanied by Meghan, 36, and Prince Harry, 33.

She has already been introduced to Prince Charles and Prince William.