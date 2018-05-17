With two days to go until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry, the town of Windsor is playing host to a rehearsal of the newlyweds' carriage procession.

International broadcasters and more than 100,000 people from around the world are in Berkshire before the wedding on Saturday.

Crowds lined the streets as the military helped staged a rehearsal of the couple's carriage procession.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption More than 250 members of the armed forces took part in Thursday's run through - many of whom will be involved in ceremonial duties on the day

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After the hour-long service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Ms Markle and Prince Harry will travel in an Ascot Landau carriage through the town for about 25 minutes

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The rehearsal took in the full procession route, passing the temporary TV studios on the Long Walk

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Broadcasters from around the world have bagged themselves a prime spot to see the royal couple

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption One painter finishes the last few letters of Prince Harry's name on this side of this pub

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Flags and bunting have been hung from buildings in streets across Windsor

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Normal life has to carry on, but there is time to stop for a quick photo on the school run

Image copyright AFP Image caption Pubs and bars across England and Wales can keep serving until 1am on the morning of the wedding day, and again after the couple are married

Image copyright PA Image caption The local authority have installed screens and loud speakers to make sure all the visitors can hear Saturday's proceedings

Image copyright EPA Image caption Shops have already been selling souvenirs in large numbers in the weeks leading up to the royal wedding

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Schoolchildren have been quick to snap up union jack flags to wave at Ms Markle and the prince on their route

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Waxwork models of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been touring Windsor in the run up to the big day

Image copyright EPA Image caption Every part of the town centre has been decorated by residents and the local authority

Image copyright EPA Image caption You can barely look anywhere in Windsor without seeing the smiling face of the royal couple looking back at you

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police from across the Thames Valley and London have spent weeks putting in place security

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Windsor's High Street is lined with enormous flags as it features in the procession route

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Barriers have been put in place on the Long Walk

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Women take photos on their phones as they lean out of the window of a building near Windsor Castle

Image copyright Reuters Image caption But it's not all jubilation as this car owner has their vehicle removed for failing to adhere to the wedding parking restrictions

