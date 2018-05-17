UK

Royal wedding 2018: Rehearsal takes place in Windsor

With two days to go until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry, the town of Windsor is playing host to a rehearsal of the newlyweds' carriage procession.

International broadcasters and more than 100,000 people from around the world are in Berkshire before the wedding on Saturday.

Crowds lined the streets as the military helped staged a rehearsal of the couple's carriage procession.

Police officers and members of the public watch as military personnel rehearse their part in the procession Image copyright Reuters
Military personnel takes part in rehearsals for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption More than 250 members of the armed forces took part in Thursday's run through - many of whom will be involved in ceremonial duties on the day
A carriage is pulled by four Windsor Grey horses from Windsor Castle during a dress rehearsal of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle on 17 May. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption After the hour-long service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Ms Markle and Prince Harry will travel in an Ascot Landau carriage through the town for about 25 minutes
Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment escort the Ascot Landau carriage pulled by Windsor Grey horses, on the Long Walk during a rehearsal for the wedding procession Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption The rehearsal took in the full procession route, passing the temporary TV studios on the Long Walk
Television crews report from the scene at Windsor Castle before the upcoming weddin Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Broadcasters from around the world have bagged themselves a prime spot to see the royal couple
Prince Harry's name is painted on the exterior of a building in Windsor Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption One painter finishes the last few letters of Prince Harry's name on this side of this pub
A street cleaner walks past a house decorated in bunting and a Union flag in Windsor Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Flags and bunting have been hung from buildings in streets across Windsor
An image of Britain"s Prince Harry and his US fiancee Meghan Markle is seen in a window as a woman photographs a child near Windsor Castle in Windsor Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Normal life has to carry on, but there is time to stop for a quick photo on the school run
Flowers are hung outside a pub, covered in Union flag-themed bunting near Windsor Castle in Windsor Image copyright AFP
Image caption Pubs and bars across England and Wales can keep serving until 1am on the morning of the wedding day, and again after the couple are married
A speaker system is being installed in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding this weekend Image copyright PA
Image caption The local authority have installed screens and loud speakers to make sure all the visitors can hear Saturday's proceedings
Royal wedding merchandise on sale at a store in Windsor Image copyright EPA
Image caption Shops have already been selling souvenirs in large numbers in the weeks leading up to the royal wedding
School children in uniform wave Union Flags outside Windsor Castle ahead of Britain"s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle"s wedding, in Windsor Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Schoolchildren have been quick to snap up union jack flags to wave at Ms Markle and the prince on their route
People pose for pictures and selfies with models of Britain"s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of their wedding, in Windsor Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Waxwork models of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been touring Windsor in the run up to the big day
Union Jack flags are on display in front of Windsor Castle Image copyright EPA
Image caption Every part of the town centre has been decorated by residents and the local authority
A cardboard cut out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stands in a pub window in Windsor Image copyright EPA
Image caption You can barely look anywhere in Windsor without seeing the smiling face of the royal couple looking back at you
Police on horse back outside Windsor Castle in Windsor Image copyright EPA
Image caption Police from across the Thames Valley and London have spent weeks putting in place security
Police officers patrol close to Windsor Castle ahead of the royal wedding Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Windsor's High Street is lined with enormous flags as it features in the procession route
Police patrol along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle in Windsor Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Barriers have been put in place on the Long Walk
Women take photos on their smartphones as they lean out of the window of a building near Windsor Castle Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Women take photos on their phones as they lean out of the window of a building near Windsor Castle
An illegally parked car is removed from a road next to Windsor Castle Image copyright Reuters
Image caption But it's not all jubilation as this car owner has their vehicle removed for failing to adhere to the wedding parking restrictions

