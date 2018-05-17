Meghan Markle's father to miss wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not now be attending her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

In a statement, she said she had "always cared" for her father and hoped he could be given the space he needed to focus on his health.

In recent days, doubts had been raised over whether Thomas Markle would be at the wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.

On Wednesday, it was reported that he had to undergo heart surgery.