Image copyright EPA Image caption Cladding on the Grenfell Tower was blamed for the spread of the fire that cost the lives of 71 people

Theresa May has announced government funding for the removal of dangerous cladding from some tower blocks in the wake of the Grenfell fire.

Only buildings owned by councils and housing associations will qualify for funding, the government has said.

The prime minister said "immediate action" was needed but added that this new funding "must not undermine" councils' ability to do their own maintenance and repair work.

The work will cost an estimated £400m.