Grenfell Tower fire: May pledges to fund cladding removal
Theresa May has announced government funding for the removal of dangerous cladding from some tower blocks in the wake of the Grenfell fire.
Only buildings owned by councils and housing associations will qualify for funding, the government has said.
The prime minister said "immediate action" was needed but added that this new funding "must not undermine" councils' ability to do their own maintenance and repair work.
The work will cost an estimated £400m.