Image copyright Reuters

Doubts over Trump-Kim talks

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are due to meet on 12 June, but the arrangement has apparently been thrown into some doubt. North Korea says it may withdraw from the talks if the US unilaterally insists on it having to give up nuclear weapons. In an angry statement, the Pyongyang government accused US National Security Adviser John Bolton of harbouring "sinister" intentions, and described a "feeling of repugnance towards him".

North Korea has said it is committed to denuclearising the Korean peninsula, but it remains unclear what this would actually involve. On Wednesday, North Korea pulled out of talks scheduled with South Korea, angered by joint US-South Korea military drills.

Here's a summary of the North Korea crisis in 300 words.

Hospital baby deaths: Midwifery Council criticised

Eleven babies and one mother died "avoidably" at Furness General Hospital in Barrow, Cumbria, between 2004 and 2013. Now the Nursing and Midwifery Council has been criticised for taking too long to act over concerns. A review by the Professional Standards Authority finds its response was "inadequate". The Midwifery Council has apologised.

Royal wedding: Meghan's half-sister hopes father will attend

Will Thomas Markle be at Saturday's royal wedding? He told the TMZ website he wouldn't attend. Then he said he would come, and then he said he couldn't because of planned heart surgery. But Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha says Mr Markle is still hoping to get to Windsor, where he is due to walk his daughter down the aisle. She adds that he is under an "unbelievable amount of stress". Here's what we know so far about the wedding.

'My lovely dad tried to kill me'

By Robyn Hollingworth

Dad retired in his late 50s, while my mum continued working for a local charity. They lived in Pontypool in South Wales. I had moved to London to study and stayed there to work as a fashion buyer. But when I was 24, Mum revealed that Dad had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. A year later I was back at home to help Mum shoulder the care. One of the first obvious signs, apart from repeating stories, was that Dad's language changed. The F word began making frequent appearances.

Read the full article

Most of the tabloids lead on doubts over Thomas Markle's attendance at the royal wedding. The Sun reports that he has ruled himself out "once and for all", while the Daily Express quotes Mr Markle saying he does not want to miss the event. Elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph's main story is about Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent saying the UK economy has passed peak productivity. And the Daily Mail's headline proclaims that "Brexit Britain's booming", following news that employment figures are up and a year-long pay squeeze is at an end.

Carillion collapse Board oversaw a "rotten corporate culture", say MPs

Crime figures Fewer charges brought despite rise in reported incidents

Anne Frank "Dirty jokes" found in hidden diary pages

Body clock Disruption to routine linked to mood disorders

Today Guernsey's parliament holds a vote on whether to allow assisted dying in principle.

10:30 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres attends the weekly meeting of the EU college of commissioners.

On this day

1990 Agriculture minister John Gummer invites his four-year-old daughter Cordelia to eat a burger at an event in Suffolk, to reassure the public that eating British beef is safe, despite fears over the cattle disease Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE).

