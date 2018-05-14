Image copyright Cliveden House/PA Image caption Cliveden House was linked to a 1960s political scandal

Meghan Markle will spend her last night before her wedding to Prince Harry at a luxury Berkshire hotel with her mother.

Ms Markle and Doria Ragland will stay at the Cliveden House Hotel, which is about nine miles north of Windsor Castle, the venue for her big day.

The prince will stay at the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park in Ascot, with his brother and best man, the Duke of Cambridge.

The details were released five days before Saturday's wedding.

Cliveden House, where Ms Markle will stay, is on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate in Taplow.

It has 34 bedroom and nine suites, including one named the Prince of Wales Suite - which costs from £1,535 a night.

Its website describes how, for more than 350 years, the hotel has hosted "powerful personalities, debaucherous parties and scandalous affairs".

Cliveden was linked to a 1960s political scandal - the Profumo affair - as it was where war minister John Profumo first met Christine Keeler and started a relationship.

Image copyright Cliveden House/PA Image caption Cliveden House is surrounded by 376 acres of National Trust grounds

The privately owned stately home was built in 1666 by the 2nd Duke of Buckingham as a gift to his mistress.

Former England footballer Steven Gerrard married Alex Curran at the hotel in 2007.

Image copyright Dorchester Collection/PA Image caption Prince Harry will stay with his brother, Prince William, at Coworth Park in Ascot

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will be staying 15 miles away at Coworth Park, located about seven miles from Windsor.

It says it offers guests "an experience to refresh every sense within our welcoming oasis of calm".

A hotel spokeswoman said rates for the house were only available "on application" but hotel suites cost from £558 per night.

Prince Harry and his brother regularly play on the hotel's polo grounds - and Ms Markle was among the spectators last year.

Image copyright Dorchester Collection/PA Image caption One of the suites at the hotel where Prince Harry will be staying the night before his wedding

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince William and Harry play polo on Coworth Park's grounds every year

Image copyright Dorchester Collection/PA Image caption Coworth Park describes itself as the "scenic route to five-star bliss"

Earlier this month it was revealed that Ms Markle will travel with her mother to the church by car while Prince Harry will arrive with his brother.

Ms Markle will then meet her father, Thomas Markle, at St George's Chapel, where he will walk her down the aisle.

With five days to go, Kensington Palace also announced the couple's first official engagement as a married couple.

Three days after their wedding they will attend a garden party in honour of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

The event on 22 May - the Prince of Wales's 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration - will be Ms Markle's first royal garden party in the grounds of the Queen's London residence.