Image copyright Bethan Davies and Robert Jesty Image caption The pair were abducted north of the city of Goma, North Kivu province

Two Britons kidnapped in a national park in DR Congo have said they are "very grateful" after their release.

Bethan Davies and Robert Jesty were among three people to be held when their vehicle was ambushed in Virunga National Park on Friday.

They paid tribute to the "excellent support" they had received and said they would not comment any further.

Park ranger Rachel Masika Baraka was killed by the kidnappers; a driver was injured and released.