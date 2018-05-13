Britons held in DR Congo freed

Image copyright AFP Image caption Eight rangers have been killed at Virunga National Park in 2018 so far

Two Britons held hostage in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been released unharmed, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has announced.

Mr Johnson paid tribute to the DRC authorities and the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation for their "tireless help".

The hostages are receiving "support and medical attention", according to a statement by Virunga National Park.

A park ranger killed by the kidnappers has been named as Rachel Masika Baraka.

The group's driver was injured and released shortly after the abduction, which took place near the village of Kibati, just north of Goma.

Earlier, tributes were paid to 25-year-old Ms Baraka, the eighth ranger to be be murdered at the park this year.

Mr Johnson said his thoughts were with Ms Baraka's family, the injured driver, "and the released British nationals as they recover from this traumatic incident".

Emmanuel de Merode, director of Virunga National Park, said: "Ranger Baraka's life was tragically cut short in service to Virunga National Park. She was one of the Park's 26 female rangers and was highly committed, showing true bravery in her work.

"We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to her family, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident."