Image copyright PA Image caption Dennis Nilsen, on the right hand side, lured his victims to his flat before killing them, often by strangulation

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who admitted killing at least 15 people in the 1970s and 1980s, has died in prison.

Nilsen, 72, was jailed in 1983 with a recommendation he serve at least 25 years.

The former civil servant murdered and dismembered several of his victims, most of them homeless young gay men, at his home in Muswell Hill, north London.

He was convicted of six counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

The Prison Service said Nilsen died at HMP Full Sutton near York.

A spokesman added: "As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

Image copyright PA Image caption The death of Nilsen - wearing glasses - will be investigated as is normal for custody deaths

Nilsen lured his victims to his flat and then on many occasions would sit with their bodies for days before he dismembered them.

His crimes were only discovered after nearby drains became blocked by the remains he had attempted to flush away.