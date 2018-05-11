Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The national park is known for its mountain gorillas

Reports that two Britons have been kidnapped in the Democratic Republic of Congo are being investigated by the Foreign Office.

Local media say a female wildlife ranger - who was with the pair - was killed.

The incident took place just north of the city of Goma in the Virunga National Park.

The area, known for its mountain gorillas, has seen a number of killings and kidnappings in recent years.