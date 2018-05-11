DR Congo: Foreign Office probes reports Britons kidnapped
- 11 May 2018
Reports that two Britons have been kidnapped in the Democratic Republic of Congo are being investigated by the Foreign Office.
Local media say a female wildlife ranger - who was with the pair - was killed.
The incident took place just north of the city of Goma in the Virunga National Park.
The area, known for its mountain gorillas, has seen a number of killings and kidnappings in recent years.